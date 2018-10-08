A voter referendum that sought to
define marriage as a heterosexual union in the Romanian constitution
has failed.
According to the Associated Press, the
referendum failed to reach the 30 percent turnout of registered
voters needed to be valid. Fewer than 21 percent of voters
participated.
Romania's constitution currently
defines marriage as a union between “spouses.” This weekend's
referendum – held on Saturday and Sunday – sought to change that
by defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman. A group
called the Coalition for the Family gathered 3 million signatures to
put the question before voters.
Groups opposed to the initiative had
called on voters to boycott the referendum.
“Together, through the boycott
campaign, we showed that we, as citizens, want a Romania based upon
democratic values, a country where respect, equality and common sense
guides society,” the Accept Association, which opposed the
initiative, said in a statement. “Today we have shown that we can
not be fooled by a political agenda that urges us to hate and
polarize society. We have shown that most of us believe that human
rights are not to be voted at a referendum.”
“This nationwide debate over marriage
equality has changed hearts and minds in a land that is proud of its
Christian traditions,” said HRC Global Innovator Mihnea Florea of
Romania. “Our campaign brought the LGBTQ community together and
made it stronger. With the help of allies across Romania, we’ve
spread a strong message of equality and solidarity. I am proud to see
fellow Romanians accepting people of different identities, choosing
love over hate and showing to the world that Christianity is first
and foremost about love and respect.”
Mihai Gheorghiu, spokesman for the
Coalition for the Family, suggested that there would be another
attempt to strengthen Romania's laws prohibiting gay and lesbian
couples from marrying.
“Next time we'll succeed,”
Gheorghiu is quoted as saying by the
AP. “Let's be happy for this day. The Christian vote exists.”