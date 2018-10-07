Lucas Hedges, the star of the upcoming “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased, says he was drawn to the role because it challenges gender norms.

Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 book Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy Erased stars Hedges as Jared, a college student who is sent to an “ex-gay” camp after he is outed to his conservative parents, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crow. The film opens on November 2.

Speaking with GQ, Hedges said he wanted to do the film because it's “about challenging the world around us and challenging the boundaries they put on us.”

“Whether that's something as small as putting nail polish on your fingernails or the bigger freedom to express yourself sexually. It was a movie that taught me a lot about conviction and standing up for myself,” he added.

