Tokyo has approved an ordinance that
prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and
gender identity.
According to Human
Rights Watch, city leaders approved the bill on October 5.
Tokyo will host the Summer Olympics in
2020.
In 2014, after Russia hosted the Winter
Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) amended its host
city contract to include a non-discrimination clause that includes
sexual orientation. The new language is expected to be included for
the first time in the contract signed by Beijing, China, which will
host the 2022 Winter Olympics.
(Related: Future
Olympic host cities must sign non-discrimination clause.)
“The Tokyo metropolitan government
has enshrined in law its commitment to hosting an inclusive and
rights-respecting Olympic games,” said Kanae Doi, Japan director at
Human Rights Watch. “The authorities now need to put the policy
into action and end anti-LGBT discrimination in schools, workplaces,
and the wider society.”
The law states “the Tokyo
Metropolitan Government, citizens and enterprises may not unduly
discriminate on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation.”
It also commits the city to conduct an LGBT rights awareness
campaign.
Japan has no national law protecting
LGBT people from discrimination. Additionally, the Japanese
government does not recognize the unions of gay and lesbian couples.