Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, the stars of last year's gay drama Call Me By Your Name, are on board for a sequel.

Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in the late 1980s. André Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later-in-life reunions.

Speaking with Time magazine, Chalamet said that he and his co-star are “1000%” on board.

“I don't see any world where [the sequel] doesn't happen,” Chalamet said. “I think André is comfortable with a sequel being made. I know [Director Luca Guadagnino] really wants it. And I know Armie and I are 1000% in.”

Guadagnino previously said that he's “already conceived the story with André Aciman” and that “it's gonna happen five or six years afterwards.”

Guadagnino's latest film, Suspiria, which is based on the 1977 horror film of the same name, is now playing in New York and Los Angeles.