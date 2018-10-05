Hyatt Hotels CEO Mark Hoplamazian said
last week that the company was banning hate groups.
Hoplamazian made his remarks during the
Skift Global Forum in New York City.
“If a group is primarily focused on
disparaging a group by virtue of their identity … that's really
where we need to draw the line,” Hoplamazian
said. “We're going to apply our values to making these
decisions along the way.”
The announcement comes after Hyatt was
criticized over the summer for agreeing to host a group opposed to
Muslims at one of its properties outside of Washington, D.C.
Fortune ranked Hyatt, which runs nearly
800 properties in 54 countries, number 186 on its list of America's
Best Employers for 2018.
Hyatt received a 100 percent rating on
the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Corporate Equality Index 2018, a
measure of a company's commitment to LGBT equality.