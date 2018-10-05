Out Olympian Adam Rippon has called on Americans to vote for LGBT candidates in November.

In an ad released Monday by the Democratic Party, Rippon, 28, urged viewers to commit to voting for “queens on the ballot” across the nation.

“Earlier this year, I made history when I became the first openly gay U.S. athlete to win a medal at the Winter Olympics,” Rippon said in the ad. “But I'm not going to be the only LGBTQ person to make history this year. And you have a chance to be a part of it.”

“In 20-gay-teen, Democrats have nominated more LGBTQ candidates than ever before. I'm talking about queens on the ballot for statewide, federal and state legislative seats across the country.”

“So take five minutes and go to IWillVote.com, and commit to vote this November. The rainbow wave can only happen if you're a part of it,” he concluded.

Rippon also appeared at a rally on the steps of Boston City Hall, where he described Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as “unfit, unaware and unqualified,” according to PEOPLE.

After the rally, Rippon told PEOPLE that he's considered entering politics.

“I've always thought maybe one day I would run for office,” Rippon said. “I don't know if I will, but I will always be involved in politics. It affects all of our lives, and it's so important to be involved.”