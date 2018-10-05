Out Olympian Adam Rippon has called on
Americans to vote for LGBT candidates in November.
In an ad released Monday by the
Democratic Party, Rippon, 28, urged viewers to commit to voting for
“queens on the ballot” across the nation.
“Earlier this year, I made history
when I became the first openly gay U.S. athlete to win a medal at the
Winter Olympics,” Rippon
said in the ad. “But I'm not going to be the only LGBTQ person
to make history this year. And you have a chance to be a part of
it.”
“In 20-gay-teen, Democrats have
nominated more LGBTQ candidates than ever before. I'm talking about
queens on the ballot for statewide, federal and state legislative
seats across the country.”
“So take five minutes and go to
IWillVote.com, and commit to vote this November. The rainbow wave
can only happen if you're a part of it,” he concluded.
Rippon also appeared at a rally on the
steps of Boston City Hall, where he described Supreme Court nominee
Brett Kavanaugh as “unfit, unaware and unqualified,” according
to PEOPLE.
After the rally, Rippon told PEOPLE
that he's considered entering politics.
“I've always thought maybe one day I
would run for office,” Rippon said. “I don't know if I will, but
I will always be involved in politics. It affects all of our lives,
and it's so important to be involved.”