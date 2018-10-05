Queer Eye's fashion guy Tan France has shown an interest in creating his own jockstrap line.

Speaking with LGBT glossy OUT, France said that he wears boxer briefs.

“Boxer briefs,” France said. “Never a jock. I like to feel supported everywhere.”

France added that he would be interested in creating his own jockstrap line “as long as it's out of the ordinary, like leather or fur jocks.”

France described his style on the upcoming third season of Queer Eye as “massively oversized.”

“You're gonna see a very different version of me on season three in terms of my style,” France said. “Massively oversized. Everything I'm wearing is disproportionate. I'm playing with proportions this year.”

“Fashion should be fun and playful. This year, I'm having a bunch of fun with my style,” he added.