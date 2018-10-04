Romanian novelist Alex Andronic fears a
referendum this weekend seeking to exclude gay and lesbian couples
from marriage will stir hate and discrimination.
Romania's constitution currently
defines marriage as a union between “spouses.” This weekend's
referendum seeks to change that by defining marriage as a union
between a man and a woman. A group called the Coalition for the
Family gathered 3 million signatures to put the question before
voters. The government and the Orthodox Church have endorsed the
initiative.
After Andronic, 25, posted his
opposition to the referendum on Facebook, he received an outpouring
of hateful comments.
“Take the rights I'm already not
benefiting from if it calms you down, brings you closer to God,
tradition and family welfare,” he
wrote. “Do exactly as you feel. Because I know what it's like
to be unable to do as you feel.”
Andronic told Reuters from his bar in
downtown Bucharest: “This referendum gave people a reason to spread
as much hate as possible and we will suffer because of it.”
Antonella, a 28-year-old transgender
woman, said during a rally in late September that she's experienced
an increase in transphobic episodes since the referendum was
approved.
“Since the referendum was approved
the number of transphobic episodes I've encountered has more than
doubled,” she said. “We existed in the past. We will exist in
the future. We must have a say.”