Gus Kenworthy, Ronan Farrow, Peppermint and the Fab Five are among the LGBT figures to make Variety's The New Power of New York List 2018.

According to Variety, its list profiles 50 people who are “changing the face of the five boroughs and beyond.”

“On the slopes, Kenworthy took home a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics,” Variety wrote about Gus Kenworthy. “But more important, by coming out of the closet, he became an overnight role model for the LGBTQ community. And his social media feed is a must-read for updates on his New York life, boyfriend and puppies.”

On Peppermint, an outspoken activist on transgender issues and the runner-up on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, the outlet wrote: “In some circles, Peppermint is far from new; she’s been turning out unforgettable drag performances across the city for years. But in 2017, she became the first trans woman finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race. This summer, she became the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway, starring in Head Over Heels.”

Samantha Bee, host of TBS's Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, wrote a profile on Ronan Farrow, the journalist who has exposed allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, Eric Schneiderman and Les Moonves.

Other LGBT New Yorkers on the list include actor Billy Porter (Pose), journalist Yashar Ali, Queer Eye's the Fab Five, actor Zachary Quinto and fashion designer Christian Siriano.