Gus Kenworthy, Ronan Farrow, Peppermint
and the Fab Five are among the LGBT figures to make Variety's
The New Power of New York List 2018.
According to Variety, its list
profiles 50 people who are “changing the face of the five boroughs
and beyond.”
“On the slopes, Kenworthy took home a
silver medal at the 2014 Olympics,” Variety
wrote about Gus Kenworthy. “But more important, by coming out
of the closet, he became an overnight role model for the LGBTQ
community. And his social media feed is a must-read for updates on
his New York life, boyfriend and puppies.”
On Peppermint, an outspoken activist on
transgender issues and the runner-up on the ninth season of RuPaul's
Drag Race, the outlet wrote: “In some circles, Peppermint is
far from new; she’s been turning out unforgettable drag
performances across the city for years. But in 2017, she became the
first trans woman finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race. This
summer, she became the first trans woman to originate a principal
role on Broadway, starring in Head Over Heels.”
Samantha Bee, host of TBS's Full
Frontal with Samantha Bee, wrote a profile on Ronan Farrow, the
journalist who has exposed allegations of sexual misconduct against
Harvey Weinstein, Eric Schneiderman and Les Moonves.
(Related: Ronan
Farrow says he's part of the LGBT community.)
Other LGBT New Yorkers on the list
include actor Billy Porter (Pose), journalist Yashar Ali,
Queer Eye's the Fab Five, actor Zachary Quinto and fashion
designer Christian Siriano.