Late last month, Switzerland's National Council approved a measure that seeks to criminalize homophobia and transphobia.

According to Le Temps, the proposed legislation cleared the National Council, the lower chamber of the Swiss Parliament, with a 118 to 60 vote. A vote in the Council of States is expected in December.

Currently, Switzerland criminalizes incitement toward hatred or discrimination against a person or group of persons based on their “racial, ethnic or religious” affiliation. Violators face up to 3 years in prison.

Introduced by National Councilor Mathias Reynard, the proposal would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list.

“National Council accepts my parliamentary initiative against homophobia and transphobia!” Reynard said in a tweet. “A magnificent success for human rights! Final response in December to the Council of States.”

Speaking with Shortlist.com, Reynard called the outcome “great news.”

“The Swiss Parliament's decision is great news because it sends the powerful message that homophobia is not an opinion; as for racism, it's a violation of the law,” he said.

“I tabled the motion after speaking to friends of mine who have personally been victims of verbal and physical homophobic violence.”

“And working on this law I found out that the Swiss case-law doesn't punish either hate speech or incitement to hatred towards LGBT+ people. During the last few years, this loophole in the law has been pointed out several times at an international level,” he added.

Reynard said that he will now work on legislation to allow gay and lesbian couples to marry in Switzerland, which has had same-sex civil partnerships since 2007.

“Gay marriage is now being discussed in the Swiss Parliament and I will commit to this subject so it can become a reality in the next few years,” Reynard said.