A gay man in the UK is on trial for
allegedly tricking four straight men into sex by posing as a woman on
dating apps such as Tinder.
According to the Independent,
Duerte Xavier, 33, promised sex if the men agreed to wear a blindfold
throughout their encounter.
Two men received oral sex. Two others
believed they were participating in vaginal sex.
Xavier met the men in his London
apartment or a nearby park.
One accuser said that he was “pissed
off” when he lifted the blindfold and discovered he was receiving
oral sex from a man, not the “good looking” woman described on
the fake profile.
“I saw this man with a beard,” he
told the court. “My reaction was I slapped this man in the
face once or twice and I said, 'Why didn't you tell me the truth?'”
Xavier's lawyer described the
encounters as “role play.” Xavier has denied six counts of
“causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent”
with four men.