A gay man in the UK is on trial for allegedly tricking four straight men into sex by posing as a woman on dating apps such as Tinder.

According to the Independent, Duerte Xavier, 33, promised sex if the men agreed to wear a blindfold throughout their encounter.

Two men received oral sex. Two others believed they were participating in vaginal sex.

Xavier met the men in his London apartment or a nearby park.

One accuser said that he was “pissed off” when he lifted the blindfold and discovered he was receiving oral sex from a man, not the “good looking” woman described on the fake profile.

“I saw this man with a beard,” he told the court. “My reaction was I slapped this man in the face once or twice and I said, 'Why didn't you tell me the truth?'”

Xavier's lawyer described the encounters as “role play.” Xavier has denied six counts of “causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent” with four men.