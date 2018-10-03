Producers behind the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman on Monday released the first trailer from the film.

Taron Egerton, who is best known for playing Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the Kingsman movie franchise and the voice of Johnny in the animated musical film Sing, plays a young John in the film.

Rocketman follows John as he evolves from a songwriter into a musical idol in the 1970s, ending as he prepares for the 1972 release of Honky Château, which included the hit singles Honky Cat and Rocket Man (I think it's going to be a long, long time).

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, also the director of the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

John came out bisexual in a 1976 interview with Rolling Stone. In 1988, he told the magazine that he was “comfortable” being gay. He married David Furnish in 2014, and together they are raising two children.

Rocketman opens in May.