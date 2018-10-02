Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye's grooming guy, said in a recent interview that he's troubled by the way Republicans use fear in advertising.

The Netflix hit reality show is filming its third season in Kansas City.

Speaking with The Advocate, Van Ness said that the GOP's tactics are “really troubling.”

“Yeah, living in Kansas City, it's been really crazy watching the political advertising,” Van Ness said. “The way that Republicans advertise is so fear-based, and they demonize immigrants so wholeheartedly. It's also so misogynistic, especially in Missouri, the way they talk about Claire McCaskill. It's really troubling the way they use fear in these advertisements to demonize people.”

“I definitely noticed as a gay man from rural America, already being in an oppressed position, I've needed to be the bigger person twice. I also think, with 'when they go low, we go high,' we need to get kind of nasty and a little bit more real. If 20 percent of people who vote are Tea Party people who really don't want to compromise or see equal rights … we have to speak to the people who could possibly swing [the vote].”

Van Ness added that reflecting on the progress of the LGBT rights movement gives him hope.

“As a little boy in the middle of America, growing up in the age of 'don't ask, don't tell' and the Defense of Marriage Act, I never in a million years would have thought that I would have lived in a United States where I would get to be married. I think we've seen times where it's been really bad, [but] there are a lot of really good people working really hard right now. That's what's keeping me going,” Van Ness said.