Out candidate Dana Nessel, who is vying
to become Michigan's next attorney general, has said that LGBT people
are tired of state Attorney General Bill Schuette's attacks.
Nessel, who has been endorsed by the
LGBT Victory Fund, told the AP that her work in the lawsuit that led
to marriage equality in Michigan inspired her to run for office.
The Democratic candidate said that
Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette “made a mockery of state
government” with his defense of Michigan's same-sex marriage ban,
in particular his decision to defend the ban by using social
scientists to question the parenting skills of gay and lesbian
couples.
“There are LGBTQ people clamoring for
representation and tired of the office of attorney general using them
as a punching bag,” Nessel
said.
Schuette is the Republican nominee for
governor.
Nessel also said that she is willing to
sue the Trump administration over federal policies.