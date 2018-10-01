Out candidate Dana Nessel, who is vying to become Michigan's next attorney general, has said that LGBT people are tired of state Attorney General Bill Schuette's attacks.

Nessel, who has been endorsed by the LGBT Victory Fund, told the AP that her work in the lawsuit that led to marriage equality in Michigan inspired her to run for office.

The Democratic candidate said that Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette “made a mockery of state government” with his defense of Michigan's same-sex marriage ban, in particular his decision to defend the ban by using social scientists to question the parenting skills of gay and lesbian couples.

“There are LGBTQ people clamoring for representation and tired of the office of attorney general using them as a punching bag,” Nessel said.

Schuette is the Republican nominee for governor.

Nessel also said that she is willing to sue the Trump administration over federal policies.