More than a dozen fans walked out
during Wanda Sykes' show in Red Bank, New Jersey on Thursday night
after she made a series of jokes about President Donald Trump.
According to the Asbury
Park Press, Sykes, who is openly lesbian, took aim at the
president, asking, “What was the joke he told?” in response to
Trump's assertion that world leaders at the United Nations were
“laughing with” him.
Sykes also joked that under the Trump
administration people appear to be aging faster.
Minutes into her set, several audience
members began heckling the comedian, complaining that her jokes were
“too political.” Sykes, who has been critical of the president,
asked the audience what had they expected to see from a “black
lesbian.”
“She made her point – she's a black
lesbian,” Gabby Young told the paper. “You knew what you were
gonna get. You should have known that it wasn't going to be
pro-Trump.”
During a 2016 performance in Boston,
Sykes got booed by fans for calling Trump a racist and a homophobe.
(Related: Wanda
Sykes gets booed for calling Trump racist, homophobic.)