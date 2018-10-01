More than a dozen fans walked out during Wanda Sykes' show in Red Bank, New Jersey on Thursday night after she made a series of jokes about President Donald Trump.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Sykes, who is openly lesbian, took aim at the president, asking, “What was the joke he told?” in response to Trump's assertion that world leaders at the United Nations were “laughing with” him.

Sykes also joked that under the Trump administration people appear to be aging faster.

Minutes into her set, several audience members began heckling the comedian, complaining that her jokes were “too political.” Sykes, who has been critical of the president, asked the audience what had they expected to see from a “black lesbian.”

“She made her point – she's a black lesbian,” Gabby Young told the paper. “You knew what you were gonna get. You should have known that it wasn't going to be pro-Trump.”

During a 2016 performance in Boston, Sykes got booed by fans for calling Trump a racist and a homophobe.

(Related: Wanda Sykes gets booed for calling Trump racist, homophobic.)