British Olympic diver Tom Daley said in
a recent radio interview that he felt “inferior” and “less
than” growing up because he liked boys and girls.
In 2013, Daley, 24, came out bisexual
in a YouTube video.
Last year, he married Hollywood
producer and screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, 44. Together they
welcomed their first child, Robert, in June.
During an appearance on Radio 4's
Desert Island Discs, Daley said that growing up he felt “inferior”
and “less than” his peers because it wasn't “socially
acceptable to like boys and girls.”
“To this day, those feelings of
feeling less than, and feeling different have been the real things
that have given me the power and strength to be able to succeed,”
Daley
said.
He said that he wanted to prove he was
“something” before coming out and that becoming a parent has
changed his “whole perspective.”
“If you had asked me last year, it
was all about, 'I need to win a gold medal.' You know what, there
are bigger things than Olympic gold medals. My Olympic gold medal is
Robbie,” Daley said.