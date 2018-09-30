Franz Oz, who co-created Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie and voiced Bert until 2001, said in a tweet Thursday that he thinks it's wonderful that people think Bert and Ernie are gay.

Oz's comments were in response to those made by a former Sesame Street writer who described Bert and Ernie as a gay couple.

Mark Saltzman told LGBT blog Queerty that he saw the characters as gay when he was writing them in the 1980s, adding that he modeled their traits after his own relationship with his partner, Arnold Glassman.

“That's what I had in my life, a Bert and Ernie relationship,” Saltzman said. “How could it not permeate? The things that would tick off Arnie would be the things that would tick off Bert. How could it not?”

In a tweet, Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, said that Bert and Ernie were puppets without a sexual orientation.

Oz initially dismissed the question, rhetorically asking on Twitter: “Does it really matter? Why the need to define people as only gay? There's much more to a human being that just straightness or gayness.”

On Friday, Oz appeared to say that response to his original thoughts on the subject had opened his eyes.

“A last thought: If Jim [Henson] and I had created B & E as gay characters they would be inauthentic coming from two straight men. However, I have now learned that many view them as representative of a loving gay relationship. And that's pretty wonderful. Thanks for helping me understand,” he messaged.

The 74-year-old puppeteer is also known for the role of Yoda in the Star Wars movie franchise.