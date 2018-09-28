Kaycee Clark was crowned the winner of
Big Brother season 20 on Wednesday, making her the first
openly lesbian contestant to win the game.
Clark, 30, is a wide receiver for the
San Diego Surge of the Women's Football Alliance.
“It's so huge to be the first lesbian
to win the game,” Clark
told The
Hollywood Reporter. “It sill hasn't hit me.”
When asked how she plans to spend her
$500,000 prize money, Clark answered: “I need some new gel [laugh].
I want to help out my family and whatever I can do to make life
easier for them. And I want to travel with my family and friends and
just enjoy life.”
Tyler Crispen came in second and was
named America's Favorite Player. Rounding out the final three was JC
Mounduix, who is openly gay, making season 20 the first to feature
two openly gay contestants in the final three.
In 2013, Andy Herren won Big Brother
season 15, making him the first openly gay contestant to win the
game.