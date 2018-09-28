During the opening night of her Liberation Tour in Miami on Tuesday, Christina Aguilera helped a gay man propose to his boyfriend.

Aguilera returned to the stage on Tuesday for the first time since her 2008 Back to Basics Tour.

In an emotional message to her fans, Aguilera said that she missed being on the road.

“Being a mom is really important to me and I'm a very hands-on mom,” she said, wiping her tears away. “I never want them to feel that they live in my shadow or that they are not important – I don't wanna be that kind of mom, so I took some time off for them.”

“But momma needs to go back to what she's meant to do,” she added to screams from the audience.

Wearing a white dress for the track “Unless it's With You” – a song whose lyrics include “I don't want to get married, unless it's with you” – she invited couple Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis on the stage with her.

“You're kind. You're beautiful. You're loving,” Lear told Kontomanolis. “Six years ago, you proposed to me. And you gave me the opportunity to say yes.”

“Tonight in front of Christina, I'm going to ask you the same question,” Lear added as he got down on one knee and produced a ring.

Kontomanolis said yes, and the men shared a kiss.