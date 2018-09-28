During the opening night of her
Liberation Tour in Miami on Tuesday, Christina Aguilera helped a gay
man propose to his boyfriend.
Aguilera returned to the stage on
Tuesday for the first time since her 2008 Back to Basics Tour.
In an emotional message to her fans,
Aguilera said that she missed being on the road.
“Being a mom is really important to
me and I'm a very hands-on mom,” she said, wiping her tears away.
“I never want them to feel that they live in my shadow or that they
are not important – I don't wanna be that kind of mom, so I took
some time off for them.”
“But momma needs to go back to what
she's meant to do,” she added to screams from the audience.
Wearing a white dress for the track
“Unless it's With You” – a song whose lyrics include “I don't
want to get married, unless it's with you” – she invited couple
Ben Lear and Mike Kontomanolis on the stage with her.
“You're kind. You're beautiful.
You're loving,” Lear
told Kontomanolis. “Six years ago, you proposed to me. And
you gave me the opportunity to say yes.”
“Tonight in front of Christina, I'm
going to ask you the same question,” Lear added as he got down on
one knee and produced a ring.
Kontomanolis said yes, and the men
shared a kiss.