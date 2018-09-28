The Chicago priest who was forced out of his church after burning a rainbow banner said in his first interview that he is in hiding from “homosexualists” who have sent him death threats.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago removed the Rev. Paul Kalchik from his role as head of Resurrection Catholic Church just days after the priest defied Cupich's order not to torch the banner, which featured a cross superimposed over a rainbow.

Kalchik announced his plan to burn the flag on September 29 for “the feast of Saint Michael, Gabriel and Raphael,” saying in the church's September 2 bulletin that parishioners should concentrate on making “more disciples for the Lord” and ignore “modern day distractions like global warming, LGBT 'rights' or even immigration issues.”

Several protests took place outside the church demanding Kalchik's ouster.

In his interview with Michael Voris of Church Militant, Kalchik said that the administration had told him that he would be “forcibly removed.”

“They will have police come and remove me, and I don't know how that would have played out, because we already had all these volunteer policemen there to make certain I wouldn't be tarred and feathered by the rabid homosexualists of the north side of Chicago, you know, who are threatening me with death threats,” Kalchik said.

“So, you're in hiding right now for your personal safety?” Voris asked.

“Yeah, and that probably is par for many in the near future,” he responded.

Kalchik said that he burned the banner because “evil needs to be dealt with.” He added that he was told not to hold his planned ceremony, but never informed that he could not burn the flag.