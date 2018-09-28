Romania's Constitutional Court has
ruled that gay and lesbian couples have the same rights to a private
and family life as opposite-sex couples.
According to the
AP, the court ruled that gay couples should “benefit from …
legal and juridical recognition of their rights and obligations.”
Thursday's ruling comes just days
before voters are set to consider whether to limit marriage to
heterosexual couples.
Romania's constitution currently
defines marriage as a union between “spouses.”
The October 6-7 referendum seeks to
change the definition to exclude gay couples.
According to NBC
News, the group Coalition for the Family gathered 3 million
signatures to put the question up to a popular vote.