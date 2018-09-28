Romania's Constitutional Court has ruled that gay and lesbian couples have the same rights to a private and family life as opposite-sex couples.

According to the AP, the court ruled that gay couples should “benefit from … legal and juridical recognition of their rights and obligations.”

Thursday's ruling comes just days before voters are set to consider whether to limit marriage to heterosexual couples.

Romania's constitution currently defines marriage as a union between “spouses.”

The October 6-7 referendum seeks to change the definition to exclude gay couples.

According to NBC News, the group Coalition for the Family gathered 3 million signatures to put the question up to a popular vote.