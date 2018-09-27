In a cover interview with UK LGBT
glossy Attitude, Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch What
Happens Live, says that labeling gay men “tops” or “bottoms”
is outdated.
A few years ago, close friend and CNN
host Anderson Cooper described Cohen as a “top.” When asked to
comment on Cooper's description, Cohen responded that such labels are
“out of date” in 2018.
“I've been thinking about the whole
bottom/top thing,” Cohen
answered. “There's a lot of bottom-shaming going on.”
“It's a question that I've been asked
and I've answered over the years and I feel the question has become
out of date. And the reason why is because what defines sex anyway?
My definition of sex was always just being intimate. And if you
wanna get really specific, having an orgasm with another person,
whatever way that is achieved.”
“For me, it's just the sexual
intimacy – that is the part that defines sex. And it can be
achieved in many different ways.”
“So, the connotation about being a
top or a bottom, I think for the person/the spectator who from the
outside, or who can just be looking to make a generalization, it
insinuates, 'Who's the man and who's the woman?' which obviously is
outdated.”
“The truth about today is that
everybody's topped and everybody's bottomed at one point in life;
it's more of an open playing field. People have a lot of variations
about sex and it's safe to say I am well on board the train and
enjoying the ride,” he added.