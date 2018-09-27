In a cover interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, says that labeling gay men “tops” or “bottoms” is outdated.

A few years ago, close friend and CNN host Anderson Cooper described Cohen as a “top.” When asked to comment on Cooper's description, Cohen responded that such labels are “out of date” in 2018.

“I've been thinking about the whole bottom/top thing,” Cohen answered. “There's a lot of bottom-shaming going on.”

“It's a question that I've been asked and I've answered over the years and I feel the question has become out of date. And the reason why is because what defines sex anyway? My definition of sex was always just being intimate. And if you wanna get really specific, having an orgasm with another person, whatever way that is achieved.”

“For me, it's just the sexual intimacy – that is the part that defines sex. And it can be achieved in many different ways.”

“So, the connotation about being a top or a bottom, I think for the person/the spectator who from the outside, or who can just be looking to make a generalization, it insinuates, 'Who's the man and who's the woman?' which obviously is outdated.”

“The truth about today is that everybody's topped and everybody's bottomed at one point in life; it's more of an open playing field. People have a lot of variations about sex and it's safe to say I am well on board the train and enjoying the ride,” he added.