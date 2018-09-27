Josh Segarra has joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming comedy AJ and the Queen.

In AJ and the Queen, RuPaul, the Emmy-winning host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, plays Ruby Red, a hapless drag queen who lives in a rundown R/V with AJ, a recently orphaned 11-year-old. The pair travel from city to city, with Ruby Red performing each night in a different drag club. Netflix has ordered 10 episodes.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Segarra will play Hector, Ruby Red's boyfriend “who has a dark and dangerous side.”

Also appearing in the series are Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum and Tia Carrere.

RuPaul is also among the stars of the upcoming animated series Drag Tots from World of Wonder.

And a fictionalized version RuPaul's rise from club kid to star is in development at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions.

(Related: Hulu nabs series based on RuPaul's life.)