Josh Segarra has joined the cast of
Netflix's upcoming comedy AJ and the Queen.
In AJ and the Queen, RuPaul, the
Emmy-winning host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, plays Ruby Red,
a hapless drag queen who lives in a rundown R/V with AJ, a recently
orphaned 11-year-old. The pair travel from city to city, with Ruby
Red performing each night in a different drag club. Netflix has
ordered 10 episodes.
According to the Hollywood
Reporter, Segarra will play Hector, Ruby Red's boyfriend “who
has a dark and dangerous side.”
Also appearing in the series are
Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum and Tia Carrere.
RuPaul is also among the stars of the
upcoming animated series Drag
Tots
from World of Wonder.
And a fictionalized version RuPaul's
rise from club kid to star is in development at J.J. Abrams' Bad
Robot Productions.
(Related: Hulu
nabs series based on RuPaul's life.)