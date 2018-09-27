Out actor Russell Tovey has defended
the Walt Disney Company's decision to cast Jack Whitehall, who is
straight, to play a gay character in the upcoming film Jungle
Cruise.
The decision to cast Whitehall, 30, has
been controversial.
“If you're an actor, you're an
actor,” Tovey,
36, told The
Telegraph. “The whole thing with Jack playing a gay
character … I'm like, just let him act.”
Tovey was an established actor before
he took on his first gay role in the HBO dramedy Looking.
“It's like me saying I could never
play a straight character because I am not going to know a straight
person's thoughts. I've always been out, and happy with the range of
characters I've been offered. I've had the most amazing
opportunities,” he added.
