Cuyahoga County Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance that adds LGBT protections to its charter.

Cuyahoga County, which includes 60 cities, villages and townships, introduced the legislation in July. Its county seat is Cleveland.

According to Fox 8 News, the legislation prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the areas of housing, employment and public accommodations. The county will establish a three-person commission to investigate discrimination complaints. Fines collected would be used to fund an awareness campaign.

“The State of Ohio does not have protections for the LGBT community and we think in Cuyahoga County it's really important that we provide protections against discrimination,” said Cuyahoga County Councilmember Sunny Simon.

Strong opposition to the ordinance was on display during a public meeting held earlier this month.

After the legislation was announced in July, the ACLU gave a lukewarm response, saying that it would only create “ the illusion of protection” because the commission could not provide “real and meaningful redress” to victims.