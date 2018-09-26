In an interview with the Times U.K., British singer Sam Smith talked about his nine-month relationship with actor Brandon Flynn.

Flynn, 24, is best known for playing Justin Foley in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

“Brandon was wonderful,” said Smith, 26. “I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It’s still quite raw. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.”

Without giving specifics, Smith said that his hectic career makes dating difficult.

“My life from the outside can seem glamorous, but the reality is that I am on tour every other year and I'm never home, and it's public,” he said.

Smith said that “seeing gay relationships [in a public way] is important and refreshing,” but added that he wasn't actively looking for love.

“Right now, the thought of getting into a relationship is too much. I just want to marry my job, work really hard and hopefully, when I'm not looking for [love], it will come,” he said.