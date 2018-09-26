In an interview with the Times U.K.,
British singer Sam Smith talked about his nine-month relationship
with actor Brandon Flynn.
Flynn, 24, is best known for playing
Justin Foley in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.
“Brandon was wonderful,” said
Smith, 26. “I’m still trying to figure out what I took from
that relationship and what it meant to me. It’s still quite raw.
All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.”
Without giving specifics, Smith said
that his hectic career makes dating difficult.
“My life from the outside can seem
glamorous, but the reality is that I am on tour every other year and
I'm never home, and it's public,” he said.
Smith said that “seeing gay
relationships [in a public way] is important and refreshing,” but
added that he wasn't actively looking for love.
“Right now, the thought of getting
into a relationship is too much. I just want to marry my job, work
really hard and hopefully, when I'm not looking for [love], it will
come,” he said.