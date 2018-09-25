Dean Cain appeared at an event over the weekend organized by a group opposed to LGBT rights.

The 52-year-old Cain is best known for playing Superman on the television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

The annual Values Voter Summit is organized by the Family Research Council (FRC), which has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for its strong opposition to LGBT rights. FRC President Tony Perkins has close ties with the Trump administration and the Republican Party.

Cain appeared at the event to promote his upcoming movie Gosnell, which takes a look at the life of Kermit Gosnell, a former abortion provider.

LGBT advocate GLAAD questioned Cain's decision to appear at the event given his previous support for LGBT rights.

“Here's the thing, @RealDeanCain: Allies should not turn a blind eye to the people, groups, and rhetoric that propel this event,” GLAAD tweeted. “There is no event on the calendar that is more rabidly against LGBTQ people and our rights.”

Cain replied: “I hope they ask me about my support for gay rights, and the fact that I'm pro-choice. I'm happy to have that conversation.”

At the event, Cain was asked whether he's “taken heat” on social media for being in Gosnell.

“Yes. Certainly,” Cain responded. “I take that sort of heat and abuse every single day but it doesn’t bother me in the least…it doesn’t make me mad. It just shows people’s intolerance towards listening to another opinion. Just the fact that I’m here, just the fact that I’m here people were blowing me up all day long with the most ridiculous things that you could ever hear. Talk about intolerance. It’s ridiculous. I take heat. It doesn’t bother me. I welcome it, because I sleep well at night. I know I’m doing something that matches my convictions and my heart and I’ll happily defend the things that I say and I stand for.”

Cain has previously endorsed Republican candidates, including President Donald Trump.

(Related: At Values Voter Summit, Mike Pence praises Trump's support for “religious freedom.”)