Dean Cain appeared at an event over the
weekend organized by a group opposed to LGBT rights.
The 52-year-old Cain is best known for
playing Superman on the television series Lois & Clark: The
New Adventures of Superman.
The annual Values Voter Summit is
organized by the Family Research Council (FRC), which has been
labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)
for its strong opposition to LGBT rights. FRC President Tony Perkins
has close ties with the Trump administration and the Republican
Party.
Cain appeared at the event to promote
his upcoming movie Gosnell, which takes a look at the life of
Kermit Gosnell, a former abortion provider.
LGBT advocate GLAAD questioned Cain's
decision to appear at the event given his previous support for LGBT
rights.
“Here's the thing, @RealDeanCain:
Allies should not turn a blind eye to the people, groups, and
rhetoric that propel this event,” GLAAD tweeted. “There is no
event on the calendar that is more rabidly against LGBTQ people and
our rights.”
Cain replied: “I hope they ask me
about my support for gay rights, and the fact that I'm pro-choice.
I'm happy to have that conversation.”
At the event, Cain was asked whether
he's “taken heat” on social media for being in Gosnell.
“Yes. Certainly,” Cain
responded. “I take that sort of heat and abuse every single
day but it doesn’t bother me in the least…it doesn’t make me
mad. It just shows people’s intolerance towards listening to
another opinion. Just the fact that I’m here, just the fact that
I’m here people were blowing me up all day long with the most
ridiculous things that you could ever hear. Talk about intolerance.
It’s ridiculous. I take heat. It doesn’t bother me. I welcome it,
because I sleep well at night. I know I’m doing something that
matches my convictions and my heart and I’ll happily defend the
things that I say and I stand for.”
Cain has previously endorsed Republican
candidates, including President Donald Trump.
