Queen Elizabeth's cousin Lord Ivar
Mountbatten on Saturday wed James Coyle, marking the British royal
family's first-ever gay wedding.
According to PEOPLE,
the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a private chapel
on Mountbatten's country estate in Devon.
“Well we did it finally!”
Mountbatten said in an Instagram post. “It was an amazing day
despite the miserable British weather.”
Mountbatten walked down the aisle
escorted by his ex-wife Penny. Their three daughters had the idea
for her to give her ex-husband away.
“Most importantly a massive thanks to
my 3 gorgeous girls for being so understanding and supportive,
without their support this could never have happened!” he wrote.
“And finally the biggest thank you to
James for being just perfect,” he added.
Mountbatten, who came out in 2016,
years after he had divorced, previously told The Daily Mail
that the wedding was for his husband.
“James hasn't had the stable life I
have,” he said, Coyle by his side. “I want to be able to give
you that.”