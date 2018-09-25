Queen Elizabeth's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten on Saturday wed James Coyle, marking the British royal family's first-ever gay wedding.

According to PEOPLE, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a private chapel on Mountbatten's country estate in Devon.

“Well we did it finally!” Mountbatten said in an Instagram post. “It was an amazing day despite the miserable British weather.”

Mountbatten walked down the aisle escorted by his ex-wife Penny. Their three daughters had the idea for her to give her ex-husband away.

“Most importantly a massive thanks to my 3 gorgeous girls for being so understanding and supportive, without their support this could never have happened!” he wrote.

“And finally the biggest thank you to James for being just perfect,” he added.

Mountbatten, who came out in 2016, years after he had divorced, previously told The Daily Mail that the wedding was for his husband.

“James hasn't had the stable life I have,” he said, Coyle by his side. “I want to be able to give you that.”