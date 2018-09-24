Appearing Saturday at Values Voter Summit, Vice President Mike Pence praised President Donald Trump's support for “religious freedom.”

The annual three-day conference is organized by the Family Research Council (FRC), which has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for its strong opposition to LGBT rights. FRC President Tony Perkins has close ties with the Trump administration and the Republican Party.

Last year, President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to address the group.

Pence applauded Trump's actions in favor of “religious freedom,” listing it as a reason why voters should support Republicans in the mid-terms.

“Our administration has also taken action to protect and promote our first freedom, the freedom of religion and religious liberty for every American,” Pence told attendees. “Last year President Trump chose the National Day of Prayer to announce new policies to protect the religious liberty of every American regardless of their creed. We’ve taken action to protect the conscience rights of doctors and nurses.”

Both of the actions Pence noted target the LGBT community. Following the president's announcement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued guidance that protects individuals and businesses who act in the name of religious freedom. Critics say new policies at the Department of Health & Human Services allow medical practitioners to deny abortion-related services and treatments to people who are LGBT on religious grounds.

“With 45 days to go, my fellow conservatives, as you’d heard at this summit, now is the time for the sake of America to pray, to vote, to stand,” Pence said. “And I know you will. The other side is mobilized, and some say they’re motivated as never before. But I say we must match – in fact, I say we must surpass – the energy of the American left and their enthusiasm and passion. And if we do, we will win.”

Pence added that “we've been fighting for the values that make this nation great.”