Appearing Saturday at Values Voter
Summit, Vice President Mike Pence praised President Donald Trump's
support for “religious freedom.”
The annual three-day conference is
organized by the Family Research Council (FRC), which has been
labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)
for its strong opposition to LGBT rights. FRC President Tony Perkins
has close ties with the Trump administration and the Republican
Party.
Last year, President Donald Trump
became the first sitting president to address the group.
(Related: At
Values Voter Summit, Trump praises DOJ guidance on “religious
freedom.”)
Pence applauded Trump's actions in
favor of “religious freedom,” listing it as a reason why voters
should support Republicans in the mid-terms.
“Our administration has also taken
action to protect and promote our first freedom, the freedom of
religion and religious liberty for every American,” Pence
told attendees. “Last year President Trump chose the National
Day of Prayer to announce new policies to protect the religious
liberty of every American regardless of their creed. We’ve taken
action to protect the conscience rights of doctors and nurses.”
Both of the actions Pence noted target
the LGBT community. Following the president's announcement, Attorney
General Jeff Sessions issued guidance that protects individuals and
businesses who act in the name of religious freedom. Critics say new
policies at the Department of Health & Human Services allow
medical practitioners to deny abortion-related services and
treatments to people who are LGBT on religious grounds.
“With 45 days to go, my fellow
conservatives, as you’d heard at this summit, now is the time for
the sake of America to pray, to vote, to stand,” Pence said. “And
I know you will. The other side is mobilized, and some say they’re
motivated as never before. But I say we must match – in fact, I say
we must surpass – the energy of the American left and their
enthusiasm and passion. And if we do, we will win.”
Pence added that “we've been fighting
for the values that make this nation great.”