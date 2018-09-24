George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz
has claimed that the singer tried to kill himself four times.
According to Metro, Fawaz made
the claims in a series of posts on his Instagram account, which is
set to private.
Michael died at his home on Christmas
Day 2016 at the age of 53. Fawaz found Michael's body.
An autopsy revealed Michael died of
natural causes, specifically dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis
and fatty liver. But Fawaz has suggested that his death was another
suicide attempt.
“I thought that's it, he finally did
it and I finally saw him dead in his bed,” Fawaz
is quoted as saying by Metro.
“I always begged him not to do this but he was so depressed. All
he wanted to do was die. He has tried to kill himself four times
whilst in rehab he tried to stab himself 25 times.”
“He never told me how he did it when
he was taken for three days to Marylebone. I would say aren't you
glad May 16th didn't happen, referring to one suicide
attempt, and he would say no.”
Michael was sent to Marylebone hospital
in 2013 after he tried to jump out of a moving car, Fawaz claimed.
“He wanted to die so badly and it was
powerful to hear him say that. I think life stopped for him a long
time ago,” Fawaz concluded.
Fawaz and Michael were together for six
year.