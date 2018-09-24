George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has claimed that the singer tried to kill himself four times.

According to Metro, Fawaz made the claims in a series of posts on his Instagram account, which is set to private.

Michael died at his home on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53. Fawaz found Michael's body.

An autopsy revealed Michael died of natural causes, specifically dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. But Fawaz has suggested that his death was another suicide attempt.

“I thought that's it, he finally did it and I finally saw him dead in his bed,” Fawaz is quoted as saying by Metro. “I always begged him not to do this but he was so depressed. All he wanted to do was die. He has tried to kill himself four times whilst in rehab he tried to stab himself 25 times.”

“He never told me how he did it when he was taken for three days to Marylebone. I would say aren't you glad May 16th didn't happen, referring to one suicide attempt, and he would say no.”

Michael was sent to Marylebone hospital in 2013 after he tried to jump out of a moving car, Fawaz claimed.

“He wanted to die so badly and it was powerful to hear him say that. I think life stopped for him a long time ago,” Fawaz concluded.

Fawaz and Michael were together for six year.