In accepting an award on Saturday, singer Ricky Martin invited husband Jwan Yosef to “keep having babies” with him.

At the Los Angeles LGBT Center's 49th Anniversary Vanguard Awards, Martin, 46, was honored for his LGBT activism. Other honorees included philanthropist Ariadne Getty and married couple Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers. The event was hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

In accepting his award, Martin thanked his twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, and his husband Jwan Yosef.

“The inspiration [to be an advocate] comes from my kids,” Martin told the crowd, “because when I held them for the first time, I knew I could not lie. I always teach them to be honest.”

“I've been fighting human trafficking for many years with my own foundation and every human rights issue is connected. My mission is to go to those little Latin American towns where the word gay is a curse, and I am going to end this. Little by little, we're taking steps to keep forcing the issue.”

“I could be talking for a while, but I just need to mention my husband. Jwan, I love you so much, man. Love you so much. … Let's keep having babies, man,” he added with a laugh.

Guests at Saturday's event included August Getty, Nats Getty, Tara Reid, Conrad Ricamora, Gigi Gorgeous, Jason Collins, Brigitte Nielsen, Sarah Jones, and more.