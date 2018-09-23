In accepting an award on Saturday,
singer Ricky Martin invited husband Jwan Yosef to “keep having
babies” with him.
At the Los Angeles LGBT Center's 49th
Anniversary Vanguard Awards, Martin, 46, was honored for his LGBT
activism. Other honorees included philanthropist Ariadne Getty and
married couple Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers. The event was hosted
by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
In accepting his award, Martin thanked
his twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, and his husband Jwan Yosef.
“The inspiration [to be an advocate]
comes from my kids,” Martin told the crowd, “because when I held
them for the first time, I knew I could not lie. I always teach them
to be honest.”
“I've been fighting human trafficking
for many years with my own foundation and every human rights issue is
connected. My mission is to go to those little Latin American towns
where the word gay is a curse, and I am going to end this. Little by
little, we're taking steps to keep forcing the issue.”
“I could be talking for a while, but
I just need to mention my husband. Jwan, I love you so much, man.
Love you so much. … Let's keep having babies, man,” he added with
a laugh.
Guests at Saturday's event included
August Getty, Nats Getty, Tara Reid, Conrad Ricamora, Gigi Gorgeous,
Jason Collins, Brigitte Nielsen, Sarah Jones, and more.