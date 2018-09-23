Former professional soccer player Robbie Rogers and his director husband Greg Berlanti were honored Saturday for their LGBT activism.

At the Los Angeles LGBT Center's 49th Anniversary Vanguard Awards, Rogers and Berlanti were honored with the group's Vanguard Award. Other honorees included philanthropist Ariadne Getty and singer Ricky Martin. The event was hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

In accepting their award, Rogers called out politicians working to block the LGBT movement, while Berlanti gushed about his husband.

“Our safety and equality and basic liberties are under threat, now more than ever. There are others, many of them elected officials, who not only don't want to see advancements for the disenfranchised, they want to take us back to a time when our story wasn't even possible,” Rogers told the crowd as he looked to his husband.

“Robbie was the first openly gay athlete to play in a championship team in a major league sport,” Berlanti said. “And the entire time Robbie was playing, through all of this, you should know, his reason for doing so never wavered. He wanted LGBT kids to have someone to watch that was like them. He knew the power of representation, because he didn't have it when he was growing up, isolated and alone.”

“I fell in love with Robbie Rogers for many, many reasons, but not the least of them was because of his grace and strength and compassion during all of this – for his fellow players and the fans and even his critics. Robbie met every hardship during this time with compassion for the soccer community, because he knew if real change was going to happen for the next generation, it wasn't just going to be rules that were going to have to change, he was going to have to change the hearts and minds of people, too,” he added.

Guests at Saturday's event included August Getty, Nats Getty, Tara Reid, Conrad Ricamora, Gigi Gorgeous, Jason Collins, Brigitte Nielsen, Sarah Jones, and more.