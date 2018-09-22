In a new Seventeen cover interview, actor Amandla Stenberg says she was afraid to come out lesbian.

The 19-year-old Stenberg is best known for playing Rue in The Hunger Games and Madeline Whittier in Everything, Everything.

She came out as bisexual in 2016. In June, she told Wonderland that she has a “romantic love for women.”

She told Seventeen that “internalized homophobia” kept her from understanding her sexual orientation.

“Gender and sexuality are so fluid – it’s okay to change your mind a million times and figure out what works for you,” Stenberg said. “It’s okay to take your time… I’d been out as bisexual, and people have known I’m queer for a long time. I saw some comments that made me chuckle, like, 'Girl, we been knew!' But I wanted to make it very clear that I have romantic love for women. I realized I had so much internalized homophobia and so much discomfort around hooking up with dudes. I always knew that when I hooked up with girls, it was the happiest I’d been in any sexual dynamic.”

“I love that we have this umbrella term of queer, and so many things can exist underneath it, but I realized that part of my journey was hiding underneath that umbrella, because I was scared – on a personal and a public level – to confront what I was. It was easier for me to say 'I’m bi' or 'I’m pan' as I was figuring it out. But I came to a place where I felt really proud of my sexuality, and I decided I wanted to share that pride,” she added.

Stenberg's latest project, The Darkest Minds, opened last month.