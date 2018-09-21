Rainbow lights and a rainbow flag will greet Franklin Graham as he attends a three-day event in the UK.

Graham, the son of the late Billy Graham and head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, will be in the UK to speak at the Festival of Hope. Graham, who has close ties to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, has a long history of making homophobic and transphobic comments.

According to The Guardian, Blackpool Tower, a 518 foot tower in Blackpool, England inspired by the Eiffel Tower, will be lit in rainbow colors and fly a rainbow flag in support of the LGBT community.

Other planned protests against Graham include church services designed to attract LGBT people and a 13-foot Jesus wearing a rainbow sash parading around the town center.

At a rally in 2016, Graham called same-sex marriage “the great sin.” Graham, who supported Trump during the campaign, has often criticized President Barack Obama's support for LGBT rights, going so far as blaming the Syrian refugee crisis on Obama's support for such rights.

Graham is also known for making Islamophobic comments. The Muslim Council of Britain has called for the government to refuse Graham entry into the UK.

Nina Parker of LGBT-inclusive Liberty Church said that she was opposed to Graham's visit.

“Franklin Graham maintains wholehearted support for Trump and has a belief that God put Trump in the White House,” Parker told the outlet. “To me, in the light of the many Trump policies that have harmed the most vulnerable in society, Graham's support for Trump questions his credibility as a Christian leader.”

“Graham speaks in a derogatory and inflammatory way about LGBT people, Muslims and other minorities,” she added.

This week, Graham told CBN News that allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were “not relevant.”

