Actress Kirstie Alley has denied rumors that John Travolta is gay.

Alley made her comments during a recent appearance on Dan Wootton's podcast.

She said that during filming of Look Who's Talking she had an emotional affair with Travolta while she was married to Parker Stevenson and Travolta was dating his current wife, Kelly Preston.

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband,” Alley said. “But, you know I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way because I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time.”

“He had dated Kelly Preston before he did Look Who’s Talking with me and then I would say he would agree that it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other,” she added. “When it became very apparent that I wasn't going anywhere – I was staying married – and then he started seeing Kelly again.”

When Wootton asked Alley whether she believes rumors that Travolta is gay, she answered no.

“No, I don't,” Alley answered. “I mean, I know him pretty well, and I know the love.”

