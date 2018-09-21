Actress Kirstie Alley has denied rumors
that John Travolta is gay.
Alley made her comments during a recent
appearance on Dan Wootton's podcast.
She said that during filming of Look
Who's Talking she had an emotional affair with Travolta while she
was married to Parker Stevenson and Travolta was dating his current
wife, Kelly Preston.
“It wasn’t a sexual relationship
because I’m not going to cheat on my husband,” Alley said. “But,
you know I think there are things that are way worse than sexual
relationships, than cheating on someone that way because I consider
what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with
him and stay in love with him for a long time.”
“He had dated Kelly Preston before he
did Look Who’s Talking with me and then I would say he would
agree that it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each
other,” she
added. “When it became very apparent that I wasn't going
anywhere – I was staying married – and then he started seeing
Kelly again.”
When Wootton asked Alley whether she
believes rumors that Travolta is gay, she answered no.
“No, I don't,” Alley answered. “I
mean, I know him pretty well, and I know the love.”
(Related: John
Travolta dismisses suit from man who claims to be his former lover.)