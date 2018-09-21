Betty Who and Rumer Willis are among
the all-female cast in Cher's video for her cover of the ABBA classic
song “SOS.”
Cher's upcoming ABBA cover album
Dancing Queen arrives on September 28. Cher has said that she
was inspired to record the album after appearing in the film Mamma
Mia! Here We Go Again!
Directed by Jake
Wilson, the video for “SOS” is similar in tone to the original
1975 video.
Singers
Rumer Willis and Betty Who, actors Trace Lysette (Transparent)
and Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend),
and comedian Sabrina Jalees are among the women who appear in the
video. Cher does not make an appearance.
Cher
will kick off a tour to promote Dancing Queen
in January.