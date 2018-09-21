Betty Who and Rumer Willis are among the all-female cast in Cher's video for her cover of the ABBA classic song “SOS.”

Cher's upcoming ABBA cover album Dancing Queen arrives on September 28. Cher has said that she was inspired to record the album after appearing in the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!

Directed by Jake Wilson, the video for “SOS” is similar in tone to the original 1975 video.

Singers Rumer Willis and Betty Who, actors Trace Lysette (Transparent) and Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and comedian Sabrina Jalees are among the women who appear in the video. Cher does not make an appearance.

Cher will kick off a tour to promote Dancing Queen in January.