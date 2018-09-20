Vice President Mike Pence will speak at this year's Values Voter Summit.

Pence is scheduled to speak at the event on Saturday, September 22.

The annual three-day conference is organized by the Family Research Council (FRC), which has been labeled a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for its strong opposition to LGBT rights. FRC President Tony Perkins has close ties with the Trump administration and the Republican Party.

Last year, President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to address the group.

(Related: At Values Voter Summit, Trump praises DOJ guidance on “religious freedom.”)

Other confirmed speakers include Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, former Representative Michele Bachmann, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Also scheduled to appear is Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker who refused to serve a male gay couple and whose case reached the Supreme Court.

(Related: CO baker who refused to serve gay couple sues state after refusing transgender woman.)