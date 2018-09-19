A former Republican state Senator from Oklahoma was sentenced Monday on federal charges of child sex trafficking.

Ralph Shortey, 36, was given a 15 year prison sentence.

Shortey was arrested in March, 2017. According to investigators, Shortey was found with a then-17-year-old runaway boy at a Super 8 motel in Moore, Oklahoma with evidence of condoms and a smell of marijuana. Police said the two met about a year earlier through a Craigslist personal encounter ad.

Shortly after his arrest, Shortey resigned his Senate seat.

In November, prosecutors dropped three child pornography charges against Shortey in exchange for a guilty plea.

“I have destroyed my family. By leading a double life, I've sinned for the past few years,” Shortey said during his hearing, referring to his daughters and former wife.

In the Senate, Shortey, a graduate of Heartland Baptist Bible College and an early supporter of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, regularly voted with his Republican colleagues on bills that targeted the LGBT community.