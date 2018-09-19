Romania will hold a referendum next month on whether to define marriage as between a man and a woman in its constitution.

Romania's constitution currently defines marriage as a union between “spouses.”

The referendum is expected to take place in the first week of October.

Last week, Romania's Senate overwhelming approved the proposed referendum. Romania's other parliamentary chamber gave its approval last year.

According to NBC News, the group Coalition for the Family gathered 3 million signatures to put the question up to a popular vote.