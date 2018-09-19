Romania will hold a referendum next
month on whether to define marriage as between a man and a woman in
its constitution.
Romania's constitution currently
defines marriage as a union between “spouses.”
The referendum is expected to take
place in the first week of October.
Last week, Romania's Senate
overwhelming approved the proposed referendum. Romania's other
parliamentary chamber gave its approval last year.
According to NBC
News, the group Coalition for the Family gathered 3 million
signatures to put the question up to a popular vote.