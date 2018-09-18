Amid allegations of sexual assault, LGBT groups are calling for an end to the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In an interview published Sunday in The Washington Post, Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist in California, said that she was the previously anonymous woman who had accused Kavanaugh of attempted sexual assault when he was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh said. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Ford said that the assault took place in the early 1980s at a party. She said that Kavanaugh tried to pin her down and remove her clothes. When she screamed, he put his hand over her mouth. She said that she was able to break free when Mark Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh's at the time, jumped on top of them. She fled to the bathroom, then left the party.

Ford said that she recounted the incident for the first time while in couple's therapy with her husband in 2012.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh refused to answer questions related to marriage equality and whether it's okay to fire LGBT workers. The Senate Judiciary Committee was set to vote on Kavanaugh's nomination on Thursday.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), called on the Senate to halt the proceedings.

“Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination process has been anything but transparent, and now with this grave charge of sexual assault, this process must be halted immediately,” Griffin said. “Moving forward with this confirmation process without conducting a thorough investigation would be deeply troubling and offensive to the American people, but more importantly to survivors of sex crimes across the country. It would communicate their trauma isn’t worthy of justice if a person sitting on the nation’s highest court can be confirmed without being investigated for alleged sexual violence.”

Rick Zbur, executive director of Equality California, said that the charges alone were enough to disqualify Kavanaugh.

“These charges are serious and disqualifying,” Zbur said. “They would be for any person in any circumstance, and are particularly so for someone nominated to serve on the nation’s highest court. Ms. Ford should never have had to come forward, but now that she has chosen to share her story, it is critical that law enforcement be given adequate time to thoroughly investigate Judge Kavanaugh’s conduct. The stakes are too high for his nomination to proceed, and the White House should withdraw it immediately.”