FX's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace took home three Emmys on Monday.

The third installment of out producer Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Crime Story takes a look at the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was murdered outside his Miami Beach home at the age of 50. He was one of several gay victims of serial killer Andrew Cunanan (played in the series by Glee alum Darren Criss). Ricky Martin played Versace's partner Antonio D'Amico.

The series won in the Outstanding Limited Series category. Criss won in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a TV Miniseries or Movie category, while Murphy won an Emmy for directing.

“Oh, my God, you guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life thus far,” Criss said in accepting his award. “I’m very privileged to be in this room among so many people who inspire the crap out of me, and I’m so honored to be nominated. A lot of you guys I’ve been a fan of for such a long time. Actors are really only as good as the moments they are given and the moments they are granted. So I am profoundly indebted to my friend Ryan Murphy for entrusting me with this opportunity of a lifetime and for believing in me.”

Murphy dedicated the show's award to the LGBT victims of hate crimes.

“The show is about a lot things,” Murphy told the crow. “It's about homophobia, internalized and externalized. It's about a country that allows hatred to grow unfettered and unchecked.”

Speaking to reporters backstage, Murphy said that as a gay man “proselytizing” for his community was important to him.

