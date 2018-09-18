FX's American Crime Story: The
Assassination of Gianni Versace took home three Emmys on Monday.
The third installment of out producer
Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Crime Story takes a
look at the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was
murdered outside his Miami Beach home at the age of 50. He was one
of several gay victims of serial killer Andrew Cunanan (played in the
series by Glee alum Darren Criss). Ricky Martin played
Versace's partner Antonio D'Amico.
The series won in the Outstanding
Limited Series category. Criss won in the Outstanding Lead Actor in
a TV Miniseries or Movie category, while Murphy won an Emmy for
directing.
“Oh, my God, you guys are witnessing
the most extraordinary moment of my life thus far,” Criss said in
accepting his award. “I’m very privileged to be in this room
among so many people who inspire the crap out of me, and I’m so
honored to be nominated. A lot of you guys I’ve been a fan of for
such a long time. Actors are really only as good as the moments they
are given and the moments they are granted. So I am profoundly
indebted to my friend Ryan Murphy for entrusting me with this
opportunity of a lifetime and for believing in me.”
Murphy dedicated the show's award to
the LGBT victims of hate crimes.
“The show is about a lot things,”
Murphy told the crow. “It's about homophobia, internalized and
externalized. It's about a country that allows hatred to grow
unfettered and unchecked.”
Speaking to reporters backstage, Murphy
said that as a gay man “proselytizing” for his community was
important to him.
