In his first interview since taking office, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed support for changing the constitution to allow gay and lesbian couples to marry.

Speaking with the Venezuela-based television station Telesur on Sunday, Diaz-Canel, 58, said: “I defend there being no kind of discrimination.”

Diaz-Canel, who was sworn into office in April, added that it was up to the people of Cuba to decide the issue, NBC News reported.

In July, Cuba's National Assembly approved a draft constitution that would allow gay couples to marry in Cuba. The public will weigh in through a consultation to be held later this year.

The constitutional change is being spearheaded by Deputy Mariela Castro, the daughter of Communist Party chief Raul Castro and the head of Cuba's National Center for Sex Education.

