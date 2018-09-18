While accepting an award honoring her LGBT activism, actress Alyssa Milano took a swipe at President Donald Trump.

GLAAD on Saturday honored Milano with its inaugural Ariadne Getty Ally Award at the group's 2018 GLAAD Gala San Francisco.

Milano's LGBT activism includes a late 80s appearance on The Phil Donahue Show with Ryan White, a student ostracized by his classmates for having AIDS. During the show, Milano kissed White to show that the disease could not be contracted through casual contact.

In accepting her award, Milano recalled her appearance with White.

“My parents instilled in me the belief that it didn’t matter what someone else looked like, or whom they loved; we are all the same on the inside and we all deserve respect," said Milano. "I really became an activist in the 80s during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis. When I joined my young friend Ryan White, who was HIV positive, on The Phil Donahue show, I kissed Ryan on the cheek. I wanted to show everyone that HIV could not be transmitted through casual contact, and shift the narrative away from the stigma that patients like Ryan and LGBTQ people across the country were feeling during that time. I wanted to change the story from fear to acceptance, just like GLAAD does on every media platform."

Milano called on the crowd to join her in “fighting the Trump administration … about pretty much everything” and vote in the midterms.

"I want to remind you that voting is not just about politics. Voting is how we protect each other: our neighbors, our family members, our community members, our friends. It’s how we protect people who don’t realize just how badly they need protection. I won’t name names, but some of them wear red MAGA hats. We are here for them, too. To me, that’s what being an ally is all about: seeing people as individuals, and supporting their experiences. Listening with an open heart as they share their stories. That’s what leads to equality. That’s what creates empathy and compassion. And that is what will lead America to acceptance for all,” Milano said.

Saturday's event was hosted by Leslie Jordan, who is best known for his appearances on Will & Grace and Sordid Lives. GLAAD also honored RuPaul's Drag Race judge Ross Mathews with its Davidson/Valenti Award and journalist Emil Wilbekin with its Ric Weiland Award.