At Monday's Emmy Awards, RuPaul's
Drag Race won the award in the Outstanding Reality Competition
Series category.
VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race fended
off some stiff competition, including perennial winner The Amazing
Race. Also vying in the category were The Voice, Top
Chef, Project Runway and American Ninja Warrior.
In accepting the award, host RuPaul
Charles thanked his producing partners at World of Wonder.
“Thank you to the Academy,” RuPaul
said. “We are so happy to present this show. I would like to
thank, on behalf of the 140 drag queens we have released into the
wild, I'd love to thank Dick Richards for introducing me to Randy
Barbato and Fenton Bailey.”
“All of the dreamers out there,
listen. If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna
love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here? Now let the music
play!” he added.
RuPaul
won his third consecutive Emmy for outstanding reality host at
last weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Other LGBT winners
included Samira
Wiley, who thanked her wife in accepting her acting Emmy, and
Queer Eye.
(Related: Queer
Eye
wins outstanding reality show Emmy 14 years after original.)