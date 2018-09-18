At Monday's Emmy Awards, RuPaul's Drag Race won the award in the Outstanding Reality Competition Series category.

VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race fended off some stiff competition, including perennial winner The Amazing Race. Also vying in the category were The Voice, Top Chef, Project Runway and American Ninja Warrior.

In accepting the award, host RuPaul Charles thanked his producing partners at World of Wonder.

“Thank you to the Academy,” RuPaul said. “We are so happy to present this show. I would like to thank, on behalf of the 140 drag queens we have released into the wild, I'd love to thank Dick Richards for introducing me to Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey.”

“All of the dreamers out there, listen. If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here? Now let the music play!” he added.

RuPaul won his third consecutive Emmy for outstanding reality host at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Other LGBT winners included Samira Wiley, who thanked her wife in accepting her acting Emmy, and Queer Eye.

