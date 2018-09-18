Out singer Troye Sivan has responded to Eminem's use of a homophobic slur on his latest album.

Earlier this month, rapper Eminem unexpectedly released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze. On the single “Fall,” Eminem attacks Tyler, The Creator, who has suggested he's experienced same-sex attraction in the past, by calling him a “faggot,” though the slur is censored on the recording.

“Tyler create nothing; I see why you called yourself a f****t, bitch / It's not just 'cause you lack attention / It's because you worship D12's balls, you're sack-religious / If you're gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better,” Eminem raps on the single.

At the Variety + Women in Film Emmy nominees party on Saturday night, Sivan, who performed at the event, told Variety's Marc Malkin that use of such a slur is inexcusable.

“I don't think there's ever really a reason [to use such a slur],” Sivan said. “I just feel like some words are not meant for everyone, or for anyone. It's not that hard to respect that, so I just hope that people do.”

Sivan added that forgiveness is possible, with some real work.

“I would like to believe that people can grow and change,” he said. “I think that repeated behavior is something that should be taken really seriously … I would love to believe that if the person showed enough genuine remorse and understanding of how they’ve hurt people and actively made strides to correct that – I would like to believe I can be fine with that person.”

In a recent interview, Eminem said that he didn't “feel right” using the homophobic slur to attack Tyler, The Creator.