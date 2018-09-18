Out singer Troye Sivan has responded to
Eminem's use of a homophobic slur on his latest album.
Earlier this month, rapper Eminem
unexpectedly released his tenth studio album, Kamikaze. On
the single “Fall,” Eminem attacks Tyler, The Creator, who has
suggested he's experienced same-sex attraction in the past, by
calling him a “faggot,” though the slur is censored on the
recording.
“Tyler create nothing; I see why you
called yourself a f****t, bitch / It's not just 'cause you lack
attention / It's because you worship D12's balls, you're
sack-religious / If you're gonna critique me, you better at least be
as good or better,” Eminem raps on the single.
At the Variety + Women in Film Emmy
nominees party on Saturday night, Sivan, who performed at the event,
told Variety's Marc Malkin that use of such a slur is
inexcusable.
“I don't think there's ever really a
reason [to use such a slur],” Sivan
said. “I just feel like some words are not meant for everyone,
or for anyone. It's not that hard to respect that, so I just hope
that people do.”
Sivan added that forgiveness is
possible, with some real work.
“I would like to believe that people
can grow and change,” he said. “I think that repeated behavior is
something that should be taken really seriously … I would love to
believe that if the person showed enough genuine remorse and
understanding of how they’ve hurt people and actively made strides
to correct that – I would like to believe I can be fine with that
person.”
In a recent interview, Eminem
said that he didn't “feel right” using the homophobic slur to
attack Tyler, The Creator.