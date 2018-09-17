A proposal to add LGBT protections to a county charter in Ohio attracted vocal opposition last week.

Cuyahoga County, which includes 60 cities, villages and townships, introduced the legislation in July. The proposal calls for adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the county's list of current protections. It would establish a three-person commission to investigate discrimination complaints. Fines collected would be used to fund an awareness campaign.

Cuyahoga County is Ohio's second most populous county, as of 2016. Its county seat is Cleveland.

According to Cleveland alternative weekly Scene, a public meeting to discuss the proposed legislation was overrun by opponents.

“Many misunderstood the ordinance as some sort of bathroom bill,” the outlet wrote.

One person testified that the legislation would “protect murderers.”

Another person claimed that such protections are a “violation of others' rights.”

One person, who said he was a doctor, claimed that there were benefits to discrimination.

Many described the legislation as an attack on religious freedom, an issue courts are currently grappling with. Several business owners have claimed religious freedom in refusing to serve LGBT people.

After the legislation was announced in July, the ACLU gave a lukewarm response, saying that it would only create “ the illusion of protection” because the commission could not provide “real and meaningful redress” to victims.