The Archdiocese of Chicago has blocked
a priest's plan to burn a rainbow flag which once hung at the parish
he now oversees.
According to the Windy
City Times, Fr. Paul Kalchik, pastor at Resurrection Catholic
Church, announced his plan in the church's September 2 bulletin.
“On Saturday, September 29, the Feast
of Saints Michael, Gabriel and Raphael, we will burn in front of
church, the rainbow flag that was unfortunately hanging in our
sanctuary during the ceremonial first Mass as Resurrection parish,”
Kalchik wrote in a postscript. “We will also burn our pledge cards
and prayerfully sing Psalm 141 'Let my prayer arise before you like
incense, my hands like an evening offering.'”
Archdiocese of Chicago Communications
and Marketing Director Anne Mascelli told the Windy City Times
that Kalchik had agreed “not to move forward with these
activities.”
In the same bulletin, Kalchik
also stated: “We cannot let the current troubles keep us from
our mission to go make more disciples for the Lord, nor should modern
day distractions like global warming, LGBT 'rights' or even
immigration issues ever take precedence over that mission.”