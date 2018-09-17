The Archdiocese of Chicago has blocked a priest's plan to burn a rainbow flag which once hung at the parish he now oversees.

According to the Windy City Times, Fr. Paul Kalchik, pastor at Resurrection Catholic Church, announced his plan in the church's September 2 bulletin.

“On Saturday, September 29, the Feast of Saints Michael, Gabriel and Raphael, we will burn in front of church, the rainbow flag that was unfortunately hanging in our sanctuary during the ceremonial first Mass as Resurrection parish,” Kalchik wrote in a postscript. “We will also burn our pledge cards and prayerfully sing Psalm 141 'Let my prayer arise before you like incense, my hands like an evening offering.'”

Archdiocese of Chicago Communications and Marketing Director Anne Mascelli told the Windy City Times that Kalchik had agreed “not to move forward with these activities.”

In the same bulletin, Kalchik also stated: “We cannot let the current troubles keep us from our mission to go make more disciples for the Lord, nor should modern day distractions like global warming, LGBT 'rights' or even immigration issues ever take precedence over that mission.”