In accepting an award on Saturday for her LGBT activism, Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway said that she loves the LGBT community for its “freedom.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) presented Hathaway with its National Equality Award at its 22nd annual national dinner at the Washington Convention Center.

“What I love most about this community is the way you own the alphabet,” Hathaway joked. “For real, what I love about this community is the freedom. The freedom that comes with being yourself. All of yourself. I love the energy, the activism, the generosity, the light, the shade, the fun. I love the dignity that accompanies self acceptance.”

“This community is a community of optimists. This community has transformed a world full of stark, black and white morality into one of rainbow prismatic lustrous freedom,” she said later in her acceptance speech.

Hathaway added that the LGBT community has “arrived” because it knows that equality is not a destination but a choice.

“Love is love, and equality just is,” she said. “You taught me that. You teach us all. So, let me say: for everyone whose lives you have made better, which is to say for every one, thank you.”

Hathaway has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights. She was among the dozens of actors and film studios in 2016 to sign an HRC-led petition calling on Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, a Republican, to veto a controversial “religious freedom” bill that critics said would have allowed businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community. Deal vetoed the legislation.

Also appearing at Saturday's event were former Vice President Joe Biden and Olympian Adam Rippon.

