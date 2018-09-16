Recently out Josie Totah has shared her first photo since coming out transgender.

The 17-year-old Totah, who appears on the NBC comedy Champions, came out transgender in August in a personal essay published in Time.

“What'd i miss?” Totah captioned a photo of herself wearing black jeans on Instagram.

In her coming out essay, Totah said that she realized she was transgender while watching I Am Jazz, the reality show starring transgender teen Jazz Jennings.

“I always knew on some level that I was female,” she said. “But it crystallized about three years ago when I was a 14-year-old watching the show I Am Jazz with my mother.”

Totah, who as a child played a recurring role on the Disney Channel's Jessie, said that people assumed she was a “gay boy,” making her feel “like I owed it to everybody to be that gay boy.”

She added that she was excited to start college and continue her acting career “as myself.”