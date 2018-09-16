Recently out Josie Totah has shared her
first photo since coming out transgender.
The 17-year-old Totah, who appears on
the NBC comedy Champions, came out transgender in August in a
personal essay published in Time.
“What'd i miss?” Totah captioned a
photo of herself wearing black jeans on Instagram.
In her coming out essay, Totah said
that she realized she was transgender while watching I Am Jazz,
the reality show starring transgender teen Jazz Jennings.
“I always knew on some level that I
was female,” she said. “But it crystallized about three years
ago when I was a 14-year-old watching the show I Am Jazz with
my mother.”
Totah, who as a child played a
recurring role on the Disney Channel's Jessie, said that
people assumed she was a “gay boy,” making her feel “like I
owed it to everybody to be that gay boy.”
She added that she was excited to start
college and continue her acting career “as myself.”