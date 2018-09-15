YouTube on Thursday announced that it had greenlit an original documentary that takes “an unflinching look at the significance of Pride 50 years after the historic Stonewall Riots.”

Titled State of Pride and expected to debut in June, the documentary is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman.

The start of the modern LGBT rights movement is often traced back to the Stonewall Riots, which took place over six nights in June, 1969. Violence spilled into the streets of Greenwich Village sparked by a police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a New York City gay bar frequented by drag queens. The riots led to the first gay pride parades in the United States.

In the documentary, activist Raymond Braun travels across America to experience Pride in major cities and rural towns.

“We are incredibly honored to bring this important and compelling documentary State of Pride to people around the world,” said Susanne Daniels, global head of original content at YouTube. “The film features powerful conversations with inspiring individuals as they open up about Pride and how it has changed over the past 50 years.”

Previous projects from Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman include the Academy Award-winning Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt and the Emmy Award-winning Celluloid Closet.